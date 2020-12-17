Computex 2021 Will Be Held as a Physical Exhibition!

Following the ongoing COVID-19 situation, it was, and still is in many instances, more than a little unclear as to what 2021 has in store for us. This is definitely so in regards to the annual technology trade shows which, in the past, have often proven to be one of the biggest highlights of our year. – Well, in regards to Computex, we have some truly excellent news!

Following an official announcement on their website, Computex 2021 is going ahead and, better still, it’s going to be a physical event!

Held in Taipei Taiwan, Computex is one of the biggest technology events of the year, and you may recall that the 2020 physical show was canceled (due to the Coronavirus) in favor of online broadcasts. – Following this new announcement, however, it has been confirmed that with COVID-19 generally on the decline, the organizers feel confident enough to return it to a physical location in 2021.

If you are, however, still more than a little dubious about booking your tickets (and accommodation etc.) the good news is that Computex 2021 will also introduce an AI based virtual tour of the show (with more details on that to come in the future).

Will We Be Attending?

In the past, we have regularly attended Computex and brought you news and videos straight from the insanely expansive showroom floor. As to whether we will be attending this year, however, is, at the time of writing, a little unclear. Of course, we want to, and if it’s safe we almost certainly will. – I think though that we’re probably going a let just a little more time pass before we make any firm commitments. – Let’s just say that getting the cancelation sorted last year was more than a little messy!

If you do, incidentally, want to learn more about Computex 2021 (which will be held June 1st-4th), you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
