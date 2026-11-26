This current console generation will go down in history as the only one in which consoles end up being more expensive at the end of the generation than they were at the beginning. In fact, it seems that console prices could continue to rise.

Since the RAM crisis began, the prices of all technology products have done nothing but increase. Focusing on consoles, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have seen their recommended retail prices increase several times over the past few years. We should not forget that both consoles launched at a price of 500 dollars and now cost more than 650 dollars.

Console Prices Could Continue Increasing in the Coming Months

However, console prices could continue to rise over the coming weeks or months, and the person responsible is none other than Donald Trump. The United States government has proposed new tariffs against 14 trading partners, including China, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the European Union. The increases could range from the proposed 40% tariff on China to 20% for other countries. The intention is for these tariffs to take effect at the beginning of 2027.

If confirmed, this could deal a serious blow to console prices. Why? Because Vietnam is a very important country for console production. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo moved part of their production to this country to avoid the tariffs imposed on China. Therefore, if Vietnam is now also hit with tariffs, production costs will inevitably increase.

Under normal circumstances, companies could absorb the extra costs themselves. However, given the current situation, where component prices keep getting more expensive, it would be unrealistic to think that this increase in costs will not end up being passed directly on to consumers.

As more information becomes available, we’ll make sure to let you guys know here at eTeknix.