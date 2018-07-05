Cooler Master Announces the Master Case H500 Chassis

High-Airflow Essentials

After introducing the H500M and H500P chassis, Cooler Master is now announcing the launch of the Master Case H500. The latest addition to the H-series features the same high-airflow base. However, it is the more affordable, and simpler option.

The H500 retains the dual 200mm fan support at the front. Although it is capable of housing an additional, optional, 200mm fan, up to 280mm radiator and a 360mm radiator in the front. The pair of the 200mm RGB fans come with a hardware controller for cycling through the pre-set lighting modes.

The MasterCase H500 also comes with both mesh and transparent acrylic front panel attachments. Users can easily swap between the two by removing the front panel and changing the insert.

Unlike the H500P and H500M, the top area is shorter, so the H500 is more compact. The PSU shroud also stops short of a full-cover like the ones on the H500M and H500P. However, this makes the pair of 3.5″ HDD drive mounts easily accessible from the left side panel.

Maximum CPU cooler heatsink height clearance is up to 167mm. Meanwhile maximum video card length clearance is up to 410mm.

How Much is the Cooler Master MasterCase H500 Case?