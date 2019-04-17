Cooler Master Announces Single-Piece 3x120mm ARGB LED Fan

Cooler Master Expands Square Fan (SF) Series Line

Cooler Master is officially announcing their new MasterFan Square Fan series. The most notable of which, includes a single piece 3x120mm fan. You read that right. It is essentially a special single-frame fan for a 360mm radiator.

This product is officially called the SF360R and its translucent fan blades also light up. The hub houses several addressable RGB LED (3-pin LED connector), which can have an colour independent of the other RGB LEDs beside it. So users can truly mix and match and have a colourful build.

Otherwise, the Cooler Master SF360R has regular 120mm fan mounting points like it would on three different 120mm fans side by side.

What if You Don’t Have a 360mm Radiator?

In case you have a 240mm radiator or want to use it as a case fan, Cooler Master also has the SF120R, which is a regular 120mm fan but with analog RGB LED (4-pin LED connector). There is also an SF120R ARGB announced a few months ago.

Moreover, it also shares the same specs as the SF360R ARGB fan, which operates at 590 to 2000 RPM via PWM controls. Maximum CFM is 59 with a 30 dBA noise level (per fan). In order to minimize noise further, the corners have rubber padding which absorb vibration.

How Much Are These Cooler Master Square Series Fans?

The SF120R RGB has an MSRP of $20 USD (£19.29 in the UK). Meanwhile, the SF360R ARGB costs $72.99 USD (£53.04 in the UK).