Cooler Master Announces the MasterBox Q500L Chassis

Affordable and Compact ATX Case

Cooler Master is launching a new addition to their MasterBox chassis family: the Q500L. The Q500L actually houses a full-size ATX motherboard. That is despite looking like it can only fit a micro-ATX or mini-ITX board like previous Q-series cases. With its full-view side window, users will be able to easily see inside.

The case measures 386(L) x 230(W) x 381(H) mm and even supports full-size ATX power supplies as well. They just mount it vertically in front. This of course, requires a power supply plug extender which is included.

There is even room at the top for up to a 240mm radiator should builders opt for water-cooling. The 160mm CPU cooler clearance is generous too, as well as the 180mm PSU length. Since the power supply mounts in front, a longer PSU can prohibit lengthy video cards. In fact, users are limited to 270mm long video cards when the PSU is longer than 160mm. However, if the power supply is compact enough, the video card can be up to 360mm long.

Cooler Master also leaves plenty of room for cable management behind the board tray. 27 to 30mm to be exact. Considering this is also where the pair of 3.5″ drives can be mounted, there is definitely room. Users can also opt to install up to four 2.5″ drives on the same mount instead.

How Much is the Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L Chassis?

The MasterBox Q500L case is available now for only £49.99 with VAT.