Cooler Master Announces the MH600 Gaming Headset Series

If you take your gaming reasonable seriously, you’ll know that having a good headset can make a hugely significant difference to your overall experience. If you are, therefore, in the market for an upgrade or perhaps your first-ever dedicated gaming audio experience, then the Cooler Master MH600 might be perfect for you!

Cooler Master MH600 Gaming Headset

In announcing the new upcoming MH600 gaming headset series, Cooler Master has said:

“All gamers want solid performance from their headsets, but we understand that they also have a varied range of needs based on their playstyle, personality, etc. The MH600 Series gives gamers three options that cater to their unique preferences, all with solid core features so they don’t have to compromise on quality.”

Models & Features

Available in three different model designs, the new Cooler Master MH600 gaming headsets come with the following features:

Swiveling ear cups and fabric mesh cushioning for superior, long-lasting comfort

Hassle-free portability with detachable cords and foldable frames

Adjustable omnidirectional boom mic for superior voice quality and minimal background noise

Premium sound quality with 50 mm neodymium audio drivers

MH630: Crystal Clear Comfort and Comms

The base model of the MH600 series, with a 3.5 mm audio jack for universal compatibility with PC, console, and even mobile gaming.

MH650: Leveled-Up Immersion

Upgraded with ambient RGB illumination and virtual 7.1 surround sound for superior immersion and sound quality, with single USB connectivity that’s ideal for hardcore PC and console gaming.

MH670: Your Audio, Your Way

Choose your ideal listening experience with interchangeable 3.5 mm or 2.4 GHz wireless capability. For lag-free, virtual 7.1 surround sound audio.

When Are They Out and How Much Will They Cost?

Although Cooler Master (seemingly) hasn’t added the new MH600 series to their website yet, we can expect them to appear via the link here in the very near future.

If you are interested in checking them out, however, then, fortunately, the retail links are now live!

What do you think? Do you like these designs? Do you currently use a gaming headset? If so, which model? – Let us know in the comments!