Cooler Master CK530 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

/ 1 hour ago

Next Page »

Introduction

Cooler Master CK530 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Cooler Master CK530

It seems like Cooler Master is out for glory in the keyboard market this year. They revealed a load of new keyboards at CES 2019, and since then, they’ve been releasing them thick and fast. Their latest is the CK530, a compact mechanical keyboard that comes packed with great features for PC gaming and more. What’s fantastic is that it’s priced at just $69.99, making it very competitive for the low-to-mid budget mechanical market!

It still has all the premium features, but obviously with a few tweaks to keep the price down. They’re using a different brand of mechanical switches this time. However, it still comes with a choice of blue, brown and red switch variants. There’s an aluminium top panel, but mounted over a mostly plastic housing, and so on. Let’s get it out of the box, and take a closer look at what it has to offer!

Features

  • Gateron Mechanical Switches; Red, Blue and Brown
  • TKL design
  • Plastic/Aluminium construction
  • 512KB onboard memory
  • Full RGB lighting
  • FN Shift Multimedia Controls
  • Cooler Master Portal Software Support (optional)

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK530 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard. A portable, tenkeyless format allows you to take your gear without sacrificing features or performance. Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks will guarantee your keyboard will stay combat-ready during all your long-lasting skirmishes. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. Simply put, the CK530 is a capable tool that gets the job done.”

What’s in the Box?

Nothing much really, as the keyboard comes hard-wired with a USB cable. There’s a handy cap removal tool though, as well as the usual documentation. Of course, that’s all we need, so let’s get it setup!

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Next Page »

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results