Cooler Master CK530 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Introduction

Cooler Master CK530

It seems like Cooler Master is out for glory in the keyboard market this year. They revealed a load of new keyboards at CES 2019, and since then, they’ve been releasing them thick and fast. Their latest is the CK530, a compact mechanical keyboard that comes packed with great features for PC gaming and more. What’s fantastic is that it’s priced at just $69.99, making it very competitive for the low-to-mid budget mechanical market!

It still has all the premium features, but obviously with a few tweaks to keep the price down. They’re using a different brand of mechanical switches this time. However, it still comes with a choice of blue, brown and red switch variants. There’s an aluminium top panel, but mounted over a mostly plastic housing, and so on. Let’s get it out of the box, and take a closer look at what it has to offer!

Features

Gateron Mechanical Switches; Red, Blue and Brown

TKL design

Plastic/Aluminium construction

512KB onboard memory

Full RGB lighting

FN Shift Multimedia Controls

Cooler Master Portal Software Support (optional)

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK530 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard. A portable, tenkeyless format allows you to take your gear without sacrificing features or performance. Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks will guarantee your keyboard will stay combat-ready during all your long-lasting skirmishes. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. Simply put, the CK530 is a capable tool that gets the job done.”

What’s in the Box?

Nothing much really, as the keyboard comes hard-wired with a USB cable. There’s a handy cap removal tool though, as well as the usual documentation. Of course, that’s all we need, so let’s get it setup!