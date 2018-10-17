Cooler Master Debuts the C700P Carbon Limited Edition Case

Only Five Units Ever Made

Cooler Master is announcing their new C700P Carbon chassis, a limited edition run made in collaboration with Mark’s Fabrications. The chassis is of course, based on their Cosmos C700P super-tower case. Except it has carbon fiber handles, back frame and front panel. In fact, the front panel uses two different types: twill weave carbon fiber and wasp carbon fiber.

Otherwise the C700P Carbon retains all of the features that have made the C700P an award-winning case. The frame based design provides a flexible layout that can accommodate the world’s biggest and most powerful components, and RGB LEDs deliver color customization to ensure that your case matches the rest of your rig.

Using the FreeForm modular layout, the C700P has plenty of swappable components as well. Users can add-on, move around or remove features they do not need to truly customize their build. Since it is a flagship case, there is also plenty of room to house components.

How Much is the Cooler Master Cosmos C700P Carbon?

This is a truly limited edition run with only five units available. That is five units ever made and will ever be made. So it is truly for collectors, and enthusiasts who want a luxurious full-size PC enclosure.

It costs $999 USD, and will only be available directly from the Cooler Master Store website.