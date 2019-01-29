Cooler Master Debuts MK730 and CK530 Tenkeyless Keyboards

Compact RGB LED-lit Mechanical Keyboards

Aside from launching their new SK series of low profile mechanical keyboads, Cooler Master is also announcing two new tenkeyless keyboard options. Both are also mechanical keyboards with RGB LED backlighting.

The first is the MK730, essentially a tenkeyless version of their MK750 mechanical gaming keyboard. It also has its own removable, magnetic wrist rest so users can remain comfortable while typing. In addition to the floating keycap design, it also has an RGB LED lightbar surrounding the bottom and the sides. That means users get a lot more illumination than other backlit keyboards, while being subtle enough that it is not distracting to the user.

These use genuine Cherry MX switches and users can choose between Blue, Brown or Red variants.

Meanwhile, the CK530 is the tenkeyless version of the CK550 mechanical keyboard. While it also features a brushed aluminium top plate like the MK730, the CK530’s sides slopes at an angle. It also has a smoky gunmetal colour. Instead of Cherry MX however, the CK530 uses Gateron switches, also providing a Red, Blue or Brown switch variant option.

Unlike the MK730’s removable USB-C connector, the CK530’s USB cable is affixed. It also lacks the wrist rest accessory. Otherwise, it shares all other features including RGB LED backlighting, 1000Hz polling rate, FN key shortcut, Macro recording and more.

How Much are These Cooler Master Keyboards?

The CK530 will be available starting January 29, 2019 for only $/€69.99. Meanwhile, the MK730 costs a bit more at $/€119.99, also available starting now.