Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition CPU Cooler Review

Introduction

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition

Cooler Master have what is quite possibly the best reputation when it comes to inexpensive coolers. Don’t, however, be fooled into thinking that they deal primarily with the entry-level though. Over the years, we’ve seen various models released in terms of functionality, performance and price!

In terms of inexpensive coolers though, for quite a significant time now, the Cooler Master ‘212’ series has proven to be one of the best ‘bang for buck’ products on the market in terms of providing excellent performance but within an ‘entry-level’ price. In fact, I think it’s fair to say that if you to ask most people what the best sub-£30 cooler is, they’d probably say it was the ‘212’ because most the time the only cost-effective option is sticking with the stock cooler.

That isn’t, however, to say that Cooler Master has sat on their laurels with this model. Over the years they have regularly updated it and in this instance, we have the latest to test! Namely, the Hyper 212 Black Edition.

With an excellent pedigree behind the design, it’s going to be interesting to see how this latest version of what is one of the most popular coolers stacks up!

We should finally note that an RGB version of this cooler is also available. The review sample we have, however, is the non-RGB version. Not that this should have any impact on performance testing, it is still worth mentioning.

Features

While this is an air cooler, do not assume that this isn’t a performer. The Hyper 212 Black Edition comes packed with features to offer excellent airflow, low noise and good CPU operating temperatures!

Direct Contact Technology – 4 Heatpipes with exclusive direct contact technology effectively provide excellent heat dissipation.

Precise Combination of Air Flow and Heatsink – Stacked fin array ensure least airflow resistance which allows cooler air flow into the heatsink.

Quiet Operation – Low vibrations and quiet fans allow for nearly inaudible levels.

Snap and Play – Intuitive fan bracket design makes upgrading and removing the fan a breeze.

What Cooler Master Had To Say

“The legendary Hyper air cooler is back and better than before. The Hyper 212 Black Edition offers better installation and great performance, easily one of the best air cooling solutions. The aluminium top cover and nickel plated jet black fins give the Hyper 212 Black Edition a more premium exterior appeal. The sleek jet black not only makes it look great but also increase cooling performance. The Hyper 212 Black Edition maintains the same cooling efficiency as the Hyper 212 EVO. The Direct Contact Technology, stacked fins and 4 heatpipes reduces airflow resistance, reduces heat spots and increase airflow to the heatsinks. As quiet as the night. The Hyper 212 Black Edition improved fan design reduces noise generated from the fan.” – Cooler Master

For more in-depth technical specification, please visit the official product page in the link here!

Exterior Packaging

The packaging for the Hyper 212 is remarkable compact with the box standing no more than 8″ tall and about 4″ wide. In terms of presentation, it carries the black/purple colouring which we have come to associate well with Cooler Master. For the front of the box work, you have the branding and a nice large image of the cooler.

A minor point, but the black background doesn’t help the image ‘leap’ from the box. Some highlighting or contrasting colours might have helped this stand-out a little better. Albeit, our picture seems to have managed better than my eyes!

The side of the packaging contains all of the key product specifications. While it is a little bland, it’s certainly easy to read and understand. It details, as you would expect, items such as the CPU socket compatibilities, the products dimensions and the fan speed/air flow.