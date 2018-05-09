Cooler Master Introduces the MasterBox MB510L Chassis

Another MasterBox Series Addition

Cooler Master is following up the recent launch of the K500L and E500L with one more MasterBox chassis. This time it is the MB510KL, a racing-inspired mid-tower case sporting Carbon texture panels. It also has a colour trim along the front-side intake area, available in four different options: white, red, blue, and black.

What Kind of Components Fit Inside the MB510L?

The internal layout has some notable differences with the K500L and other MasterBox cases. For example, even though there is a PSU shroud, it does not extend all the way to the front. This allows for thicker radiators to be installed. In fact, users can install up to 360mm or 280mm radiators here. Users can install up to 3x 120mm or 2x 140mm fans instead as well.

The PSU shroud is long enough that it can hide the unsightly extra cables from the power supply. Which is great considering it has a full-view transparent side-panel. It is not tempered-glass but made of acrylic like the MasterBox Lite.

In terms of component clearance, it supports CPU air coolers up to 165mm tall, and video cards up to 400mm in length. Power Supply units up to 180mm long also fit comfortably.

How Much is the Cooler Master MasterBox MB510L?

It will be available soon in retail stores in EU. Expect it to be priced around ~£65.00 with VAT. This includes a single 120mm fan at the rear exhaust pre-installed.