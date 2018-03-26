Cooler Master Introduces the MasterBox TD500L Case

Another Case from Cooler Master

From their Computex 2017 and CES 2018 display, fans know that Cooler Master is sitting on a lot of hardware releases. Which is why it comes as no surprise that they have another new case launching. Following the MasterBox Q300, MasterCase Maker 5 and Trooper Case remasters is the new MasterBox TD500L.

What Features Does the TD500L Have?

As you might have gathered from the name, it is part of the MasterBox series so it shares its interchangeable “FreeForm modular” parts with that line. Unlike the Q300 series however, the TD500L is slightly larger and supports up to ATX motherboards. It measures 493 x 217 x 468 mm and has seven expansion slots.

What sets it apart from other cases is its “diamond cut” aesthetic. It uses that pattern on the bezel, the front panel and the left side panel. The left side panel is full view, although it is not tempered-glass but made of acrylic.

It is also quite roomy inside, with room for up to 360mm radiators or 3x 120mm/2x 140mm fans at the front. Meanwhile up to 2x 120/2x140mm fan or a 240mm radiator is mountable up top.

The PSU is also isolated with a shroud with the drive space inside it. So the main chamber has unobstructed space for up to 407mm long video cards. CPU coolers can also be 166mm tall.

In terms of storage space, it has room for up to two 3.5″ and two 2.5″ drives. Users can expand this with up to 6x 2.5″ drives through the FreeForm modular upgrades.

How Much is the Cooler Master TD500L?

No pricing information is available yet, but expect it to be in the range of the MasterBox 5/MasterBox 5 Lite since they have similar features.

