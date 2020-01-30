Cooler Master Launch G200P Cooler & MF120 Halo ARGB Fans

The early part of 2020 has, relatively speaking, been fairly quiet from Cooler Master, but you know that expression about waiting for a bus? Well, today Cooler Master has announced not one, but two new product launches. The MasterAir G200P Low Profile CPU cooler and the MasterFan MF120 Halo ARGB case fans.

Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Low Profile CPU Cooler

Starting with the cooler, this is a low-profile design that is being very specifically targeted towards the SFF market and being less than 40mm in height, it certainly fits that remit nicely!

Features

RGB LED Controller

Designed for Small Form Factor Cases

Two C-Shaped Heat Pipe Design

92mm PWM Fan with RGB Lighting

Precise Combination of Air Flow and Heatsink

What Do We Think?

Set to go on sale via Amazon in the next few days, the only matter of curiosity I have is how this actually mounts to your system. Based on the image above, I honestly can’t figure it out. Well, unless like in many SFF cooler designs, you ‘screw’ it in ‘through’ the fan blades.

Based on the image below, however, it does look pretty amazing when fitted. As such, if you are in the market for a cooler to accompany your next SFF system build, this looks like a very solid option!

Although no retail price has yet been confirmed, we would expect this to cost something in the region of £25-£35.

For more information on the MasterAir G200P, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo ARGB Fans

Secondly, we have the introduction of their latest MasterFan design. The MF120 Halo ARGB. These fans are sold individually or as kits and could well represent an amazing visual and performance upgrade to your current chassis fans.

What Does Cooler Master Have to Say?

“MasterFan MF120 Halo, a new series to the MasterFan family, provides a specific air cooling solution ideal for CPU coolers and chassis in-take fans. With dual Loop Addressable RGB Lighting ensuring the most vibrant display of Color for your coverage and generate high pressure airflow. MF120 Halo is fitted with multiple layers of our exclusive noise reduction technologies and a perfect blend of fan blade design that put together work in harmony to cool your entire case and its components in silence.”

Dual Loop Addressable RGB Lighting

Silent Cooling Technology

Hybrid Fan Blade Design

Wide Range of Compatibility

Smart Fan Sensor for Jam Protection

Price and Availability

With Cooler Master expected to launch the MasterFan MF120 Halo ARGB in the coming days, although (again) no price has been confirmed, based on prior models from the range, we’d anticipate these costing something in the region of £15-£20 per fan.

For more information on this design, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these designs? – Let us know in the comments!