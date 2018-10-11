Cooler Master Launches Kickstarter Campaign for ControlPad

PC Keypad with Analog Aimpad

Cooler Master is announcing the ControlPad, a mini-keyboard with 24 mechanical keys for a variety of uses. This includes gaming, productivity or any task where an analog control input can come in handy.

It uses standard Cherry MX Red or Gateron Red switches. Moreover, it is fully programmable through an included easy-to-use software. So users can tailor each key’s function for specific tasks. The ControlPad uses Aimpad technology which turns the digital input from standard mechanical switches to analog controls.

The ControlPad also comes with a removable wrist rest and has two built-in precision scroll wheels, is fully RGB backlit, and is finished in sleek brushed aluminium.



See it in action below:

Where Can I Get The Cooler Master ControlPad?

Since this is a niche product, Cooler Master is launching this project via Kickstarter. Many companies have increasingly turned to the platform to fund unique projects lately. Which makes sense from an economic stand point. It also allows them to gauge interest in the product, and adjust manufacturing accordingly. There is no use making 50000 units when there is only a market for 5000 for example.

Follow this link to support this Kickstarter campaign. Pledging $75 qualifies for the Early Bird package. This includes: