Cooler Master Launches the MasterCase H500M Chassis

Interchangeable Tempered-Glass and Mesh Panels

Cooler Master is announcing the launch of the new MasterCase H500M. This the sibling of the previously released H500P, featuring a similar layout and styling. The H500M however, features four tempered-glass sidepanels. That includes both left and right side, front as well as top areas. For those worried about airflow however, Cooler Master also includes interchangeable mesh panels for free. So users can simply swap it out if they prefer airflow over aesthetics or vice-versa.

The MasterCase H500M comes with a pair of 200mm addressable RGB LED fans for the front intake. The hardware controller is also included so that users can adjust it without paying extra.

Like the MasterCase H500P, the H500M has excellent cable management options. It even has a complete cover plate for it along the back panel. Which makes sense since it has a full-view tempered glass on the right side as well. Even the CPU cutout area has an optional cover in place.

The chassis also has extensive water-cooling support. This includes up to 360mm radiators at the top, with a maximum thickness clearance 43mm. The dual front 200mm fans can be removed and swapped out with radiators up to 360mm as well. Howeve, the clearance here is much better up to 70mm with the radiator lid removed. A 140mm fan is pre-installed in the rear, which also supports a 140mm radiator.

In terms of storage space, there is room for two 3.5″ drives underneath the PSU shroud. However, the total number of 2.5″ drive mounting options is up to six. Since there are no HDD cages on the way, video card length clearance goes all the way up to 400mm. The Cooler Master MasterCase H500M even comes with an integrated support arm to prevent sagging. Lastly, CPU air cooler clearance is up to 190mm.

How Much is the Cooler Master H500M?

The MasterCase H500M has an MSRP of $199.99 USD and is available for pre-sale in most regions.