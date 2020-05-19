Cooler Master Launches MasterFan MF120 Halo in White

Choosing system fans can be a mildly tricky business as, quite frankly, it’s if you are in the market (and don’t know what you want) then you’re going to find yourself tripping over options left, right, and center. In a new addition to their MasterFan MF120 Halo range, however, Cooler Master has announced the launch of a new ‘white’ edition that certainly seems to take the aesthetics to an impressive new level!

Cooler Master Masterfan MF120 Halo White Edition

It should be noted that in terms of specifications and features, these are identical to the Masterfan MF120 designs that initially appeared back in January. The main key difference is this new variant allows you the option to take the design in a ‘brilliant’ white direction.

A choice that, at least in our opinion, certainly makes these system fans a lot more impressive in the eye-candy stakes.

“MasterFan MF120 Halo white edition, a new series to the MasterFan family, provides a specific air cooling solution ideal for CPU coolers and chassis in-take fans. With dual Loop Addressable RGB Lighting ensuring the most vibrant display of Color for your coverage and generate high-pressure airflow. MF120 Halo white edition is fitted with multiple layers of our exclusive noise reduction technologies and a perfect blend of fan blade design that put together work in harmony to cool your entire case and its components in silence.” – Cooler Master

Features & Specifications

Dual Loop Addressable RGB Lighting

Silent Cooling Technology

Hybrid Fan Blade Design

Wide Range of Compatibility

Smart Fan Sensor for Jam Protection

What Do We Think?

We honestly really like these new fan designs and they’re certainly a lot more visually impressive than the original releases. With an expected MSRP in the region of £16-£18 as well, it wouldn’t cost you a fortune to kit your system out with this amazing new fans.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them, you can check out the official Cooler Master product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!