Cooler Master Launches MasterLiquid ML120/240L RGB V2

Cooler Master’s MasterLiquid range represents some of the most popular AIO designs around at the moment. When it, therefore, came to our attention that they were looking to update and revise the designs, we can’t say that we were overly surprised.

In announcing the launch of these two new revised models, however, if you are in the market for a new AIO that won’t cost you a kidney, these should represent some excellent value for money while still giving you some great levels of cooling performance! More so though, they include more than enough features and improvements to make them stand apart from the original designs!

In announcing the new designs, Cooler Master has said:

“Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative computer components, releases the MasterLiquid ML120/240L RGB (Version 2) all-in-one (AIO) liquid CPU cooler. Featuring a newly designed dual-chamber pump and the newest iteration of the SickleFlow 120 RGB individual fans, the MasterLiquid ML120/240L V2 introduces a new generation of cooling solutions.”

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120 V2

Starting with the ML120, for a small AIO, this should be well suited to the vast majority of PCs. While it may have some limitations in regards to overclocking, if you don’t plan to go down that road then this cooler should be more than suitable for your system. Particularly those of you with M-ITX (or more awkward) case designs!

Features

3rd Gen 3rd Generation Dual Chamber Pump for overall cooling efficiency and performance

New SickleFlow Refreshed exterior design for improved lighting and fan blades for a quiet airflow performance

RGB Lighting Signature cooling performance with a RGB design for all of the users wanting lighting effects that are fully customizable

Larger Surface Area Increased the surface area of the fins on the radiator for better heat dissipation

Industrial Grade Seal High Industrial Grade EPDM material to strengthen the seal for improved longevity and Anti-Leaking

Controller Included a wired RGB Controller

CPU Socket: AM4 / AM3+ / AM3 / AM2+/ AM2 / FM2+ / FM2 / FM1LGA 2066/ 2011-v3 / 2011 / 1151 / 1150 / 1155 / 1156 / 1366 / 775

Retailing for around $69.99, you can check out the Amazon product page via the link here!

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240L

As you might expect, the 240L model increases the size of the radiator which, by proxy, should allow for far better temperature control at higher levels of performance. Double the size, double the performance? Not necessarily, but you get the idea!

With a very attractive price point (more on that shortly) this should be an excellent option for those looking for a more serious level of cooling performance.

Features

With us having already reviewed the Cooler Master Masterliquid 240L design, you can check out what we thought of that model via the link here!

In addition, with a retail price of around $79.99, you can check out the Amazon product website via the link here!