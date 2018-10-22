Cooler Master Launches MF120R and MF140R A-RGB Fans

MasterFan Series With A-RGB

Cooler Master has a new set of MasterFan 140mm and 120mm fans launching. This time, these have addressable RGB LEDs (A-RGB) which are highly customizable. Unlike standard analog RGB LEDs, digital addressable RGB LEDs can have a different colour per piece of light. So for the MasterFan MF120R and MF140R, each of its eight piece RGB LED can have a different colour than the rest.

Even if you do not have a motherboard that supports addressable LED lighting, these MasterFan products come with a hardware controller. This compact hardware lets users cycle through 10 presets, plus the fan lighting is also customizable through Cooler Master’s software. These LEDs attach via a standard 3-pin connector (5V, Data and GND pinout)

The fans themselves uses a 4-pin PWM connector for operation. This allows for variable adjustment via the motherboard headers. The 120mm version operates at 650 to 2000 RPM, producing a maximum 59CFM and 2.14 mmH 2 O of air pressure. Similarly, the 140mm variant also has the same RPM range, but it produces up to 90 CFM and 1.6 mmH 2 O of air pressure.

In addition, these fans have a smart sensor built in for jam protection. So in case an object gets snagged by the blades, it will stop automatically. This is a handy feature to have, especially with so many cables around the system which could come loose and fall into the fan.

How Much are These Cooler Master MF120R and MF140R Fans?

Individual MF120R and MF140R ARGB fans are available for £14.99 each with VAT. There is also a 3-pack variant of the MF120R ARGB for £59.99 with VAT.