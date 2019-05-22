Cooler Master Launches New V Gold Series Power Supplies

Fully Modular 80 PLUS Gold PSUs

Fully Modular 80 PLUS Gold PSUs

Cooler Master is updating their V series PSUs after five years. Now going by “V Gold”, the new series improves upon the design of the original. Ready for the next generation of high-end PC builders.

As the name suggests, it is has 80 PLUS Gold level of efficiency. Initial availability starts in US and Canada with 650W and 750W options.

New to the V Gold series is the semi-fanless mode. Using this feature, the PSU operates with the 135mm fan off when under 40% load. For convenience, users can manually de-activate the semi-fanless mode via the hybrid switch located at the rear.

Inside, it uses a half-bridge design with DC-DC technology. Plus, the capacitors are 100% Japanese for a longer life span. In fact, Cooler Master believes in this so much that they offer a 10-year warranty.

The units are fully modular, so users do not need to plug in extra cables they do not need to use. Furthermore, Cooler Master uses 16AWG on the PCIe cables. This thicker wire gauge is not only a lot more durable but can handle the high amperage.

How Much are These Cooler Master V Gold Series PSUs?

The starting MSRP for the V Gold 650W and 750W are $129.99 USD and $139.99 USD, respectively. These are initially available in US and Canada.

For more information, please visit: http://us.coolermaster.com/product/Lines/v-series-psu.html

