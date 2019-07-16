Cooler Master Launches the GS750 Multi-Use Desktop Hub

Cooler Master is introducing their new GS750 headset holder to the market. However, unlike other headset holders, this one is actually more of a desktop hub.

It has two USB 3.0 ports to supplement improved charging power on multiple devices. These are located on each side. Furthermore, it also has wireless Qi charging capability right on the base. So users can just plop down their smartphones or other Qi charging capable device and it would start charging. As long as the GS750 is plugged in of course.

“We wanted to make a product that would serve multiple functions while also decluttering your space,” says Bryant Nguyen. He is Cooler Master’s Peripheral General Manager.

To help minimize extra cables, the back of the holder also has space for rounding up longer wires. The underside also has rubberized grip so that the holder stays put.

There is also a 3.5mm audio jack which provides virtual 7.1 surround to any stereo headset. So it definitely does a lot more than your average headset stand.

Does it Have RGB LED?

There are 13 RGB LEDs in total at the base, which users will be able to control via software. This provides illumination so users can see the ports even in the dark. Moreover, it also provides the obvious aesthetic bonus.

How Much is the Cooler Master GS750 Desktop Hub?

The GS750 desktop hub will be available starting August 27 for $79.99 in the US or €79.99 in the EU.

For more information, visit the official product page.