Cooler Master Master Liquid ML240R RGB Cooler Review

Cooler Master Master Liquid ML240R RGB

Cooler Master is one of the best-known brands in terms of system cooling. That is in no small part due to their excellent off the shelf availability and wide range of products in both the air and AIO liquid cooling categories. Such factors mean that there are very few of us that either doesn’t own something by Cooler Master or, at the very least, have in the past.

Having had experience with both their coolers and chassis cases myself, it’s a brand I like. Generally offering a good product within a reasonable budget while some might say that Cooler Master errs towards the budget branding a little too closely, I disagree. I think Cooler Master products are generally well priced reflecting the level of quality that is more than sufficient for whatever task you have on hand.

Offering 240mm cooling with RGB lighting to both the fans and the water block. This is, however, also one of the first instances we have had to see Cooler Masters ‘duel chamber’ technology to the water block. As such, we put the Cooler Master Master Liquid M240R RGB through its paces to see if this can meet the somewhat lofty opinion I have of this brand.

Features

Exclusive Tech – Cooler Master controls quality and builds on decades of innovation with 100% in-house design and manufacturing.

Dual Dissipation – Our low-profile dual chamber pump enhances performance and durability over our last-gen single chamber pump designs.

Addressable RGB LED – Addressable RGB LEDs on the pump and fans for full-color customization that can be controlled through Cooler Master software CM Plus

Push-Pull Fans – To avoid dynamic losses, the dual MasterFan setup provides added pressure to push hot air through the radiator.

Sleeved FEP – Underneath sleek black sleeves, FEP material beats rubber tubing in keeping liquid where it belongs – inside the cooler.

Exclusive Wired ARGB Controller – Allows you customize colors even without RGB Motherboard

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cooler Master product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

The MasterLiquid all-in-one liquid CPU cooler is custom, inside and out. Our low-profile dual chamber pump outperforms its single chamber predecessors in heat transfer. The MasterFan Air Balance fans work with our characteristically sturdy build quality to keep this thing as quiet as a library. Addressable RGB LEDs are installed on both the pump and fans for full color customization that can be controlled through the provided controller or our exclusive CM Plus software. Kink-free, factory-sealed FEP tubing now comes sleeved for a premium look. Screw it in and experience the quiet muscle of liquid cooling without ever worrying about refills or maintenance. Enjoy the work of decades of thermal innovation. – Cooler Master

Packaging and Accessories

Firstly, I really must applaud Cooler Master for doing something with the front of the box that so many don’t. You get the name, a few of the features, but most importantly a nice clear image of the cooler itself. It sounds so incidental I know, but the amount of times that companies go gloss black in their colors which effectively hides what the actual cooler looks like is so frustrating.

The front clearly highlights the potential in the RGB effects which we will address in more detail later. An added bonus, however, is that the front also makes clear note that this has a manual RGB controller. A factor that will be very important if your motherboard doesn’t support light synchronization.

In truth, the back of the box is a little bland with it simply giving you the key features in bullet points. The 9 languages included means that this information is rather plain and uninteresting. On a positive note though, Cooler Master has included the full product dimensions which is useful information and is not often seen.

Things get better on the sides of the packaging for information. On the left side, you will find the full specification of the cooler including socket support, radiator information, pump details and fan details. The information provided is clear to read and for most people will answer the vast majority of ‘off the box’ questions you might have.

The other side of the box addresses some of the key features of this cooler. Specifically the lighting effects, the RGB controller and of course their key-note dual dissipation water block technology.

Inside the box!

Open opening the box, everything is really well presented. Neatly packaged, everything has its place and it fits in snugly to ensure that products are well protected. You will note in the image below that one of the RGB cables (to the bottom left corner) had found its way out the packaging and in addition the wrapping to the radiator block is a little clumsy in not completely covering it.

While this shouldn’t cause any damage, it is a minor mark against the packaging quality here. In addition to this, you will also note that the radiator pipes are also exposed. While they are reinforced, this doesn’t completely remove the possibility of light scratching.

Parts and Accessories

All items within are individually packaged although we have opened some in the image below so that you can have a clearer idea as to what they are. The only exception to this is the 4 RGB pin adaptors you will note at the bottom. While they are in a package, they are combined with a number of other screws and connections. Given their rather flimsy feel, I think individual packaging would have been a better idea.

It will perhaps be mildly intimidating to see the amount of cabling necessary for the RGB connections, but this is a matter we will go into further detail with later.

The product comes with a manual and information on the 2-year manufacturer’s warranty. The instruction manual is nice and clear with specific individual instructions for your chipset as well as separate details on the actual step by step process. With all the RGB cabling, I did find it necessary to read the manual well to ensure I got it correct, but at the same time, I was not flummoxed at any stage.