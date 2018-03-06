Cooler Master MasterAir MA620P and MA621P Now Available

Cooler Master Expands the MasterAir Series

Cooler Master has been re-issuing updated versions of their older chassis products recently. However, they are also expanding their MasterAir CPU cooling portfolio at the same time. The two latest products to join this family is the MasterAir MA620P and MA621P TR4 Edition. As the name suggests, the latter is specifically compatible with AMD’s Threadripper TR4/SP3 socket.

Both take cues from Cooler Master’s legendary Hyper 212 heatsink in twin-tower form. Six heatpipes take heat away via the Continuous Direct Contact 2.0 (CDC) base design and distributes it to two sets of aluminium fin arrays. This is then dissipated with a pair of MasterFan MF120R RGB. It even comes with a small hardware controller.

These new coolers should perform significantly better than the previously released MA610P and MA410P. You can read the eTeknix review of those products here.

How Much is the MasterAir MA620P/MA621P TR4 Edition?

Both coolers are identical in features and in price, separated only with the TR4 socket compatibility. The MSRP in the UK is £74.99 for either the MA620P or MA621P.

For more information, clearance and product dimension details, visit the official product page here.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video