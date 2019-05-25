Cooler Master MasterBox K500 PC Case Review

MasterBox K500

The Cooler Master PC case range is spectacular. It has a wide range of chassis from their budget-friendly mini-ITX models, right up to their expensive flagship full-towers, and so much more in between. The new MasterBox K500 sits on the more affordable end of the scale, while promises many of the design features of the more premium MasterCase series.

Affordable it may be, but it still packs RGB lighting, a tempered glass side panel, fantastic cooling support, room for huge graphics cards and coolers, cable management, a PSU shroud and more. It seems the MasterBox is more competitive with the MasterCase series than ever before!

Efficient Thermal Performance : A partial meshed front panel and ventilation holes on top of the case give your parts fresh air to breathe.

RGB Lighting Effects : Two 120mm RGB fans behind the mesh, two RGB lighting accents on the front panel and the RGB power button create a lighting system to show off your unique gaming build.

RGB Lighting Control : One RGB controller can directly customize the lighting even without an RGB-ready motherboard.

Edge-to-Edge Tempered Glass Side Panel : Show off your build in style and have easy access to your components.

Versatile Cooling Options : Support for up to six 120mm fans and front and rear liquid cooling ensure you don't have to compromise on performance.

Graphics Card Support Up To 400mm : Supports the latest, widest cards you can get.

: Supports the latest, widest cards you can get. Stay Black, Stay Neat: Let your system stand out with a full black coating and PSU cover.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“The sleek design of the K500 is proof that you can get the quality of the latest performance and looks at a lower price. Featuring a partial mesh front panel, up to 400mm of graphics space and support for six 120mm fans, you can reach all the high-performance benchmarks you can dream of with your system. The K500 from Cooler Master comes with front and rear water cooling support, generous routing clearance and a PSU cover to put your important components in the spotlight, with room for ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. You can personalize the colours of your system with the integrated RGB controller and enjoy up to 16.7 million colours to make your build reflect you. It also features pre-installed RGB fans and unique RGB accents on the front panel, making the K500 a one-of-a-kind case. All your components can be put on display behind a stunning, edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel which adds further excellence to your system.” – Cooler Master

Specifications

For in-depth specifications please visit the official product page here.