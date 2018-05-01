Cooler Master MasterBox K500L and E500L Chassis Launched

Two New Budget MasterBox Cases from Cooler Master

Cooler Master is introducing two new affordable cases for their MasterBox series. The MasterBox K500L and the MasterBox E500L. Both offer plenty of room to house components and offer two different aesthetic styles. Even their internal layout is different. These two are not just the same chassis with a different exterior.

What Features Does the K500L Have?

The MasterBox K500L inherits the angular look of the MasterBox/MasterCase series. It measures 491 x 200 x 451mm and fits up to standard ATX form factor motherboards. It comes with two pre-installed 120mm red LED fans at the front. Although it can fit up three 120mm there in total. It also has a single 120mm fan per-installed at the rear for exhaust.

There is a PSU shroud separating the PSU/drive chamber from the main chamber up top. This allows an unobstructed installation of video cards up to 400mm long. The drive cage underneath supports up to two 3.5″ drives. Another 2.5″ drive can be mounted on the motherboard tray wall vertically. In terms of CPU cooler clearance, heatsinks up to 160mm tall can be installed. Behind the motherboard tray, there is a 15mm-23mm room for cable management.

What Features Does the E500L Have?

Unlike the angular K500L, the E500L has a more boxy look. It also has a 5.25″ external drive bay with an interesting slide-down cover. Although it does not come with LED fans like the K500L, it is available with three different colour front trim: blue, red and silver. It also does not have a PSU shroud, but it does have an extra 2.5″ mounting space. That puts the total drive support inside to 2x 2.5″ and 2x 3.5″ drive, plus the 5.25″ external bay.

The E500L is also shorter than the K500L, measuring 490 x 215 x 426mm. It lacks the extra room at the top, although it has mounting space for two 120mm fans. The positioning for these is offset to allow for motherboard clearance. Only a single 120mm fan is pre-installed and it is at the rear exhaust. However, the E500L is also much lower in price in comparison to the K500L.

How Much is the MasterBox K500L and the MasterBox E500L?

Both will be available soon in the UK and should be available for pre-order now in several retailers. The MasterBox K500L has a £54.99 MSRP price tag with VAT. Meanwhile, the basic solid-panel version of the MasterBox E500L can be had for as low as £39.99 MSRP with VAT. Both will be available with a solid-panel and full-view window panel version.