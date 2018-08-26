Cooler Master Masterbox MB520 Mid-Tower Chassis Review

/ 1 min ago

Next Page »


Masterbox MB520

The budget chassis market is booming. With more people than ever getting into PC gaming, or looking to build their first system, lots of people need chassis. Sure, we’d all love to spend a few hundred on the flagship chassis’ that are out there. However, when we look at our wallets, reality catches up fast. At just under £60 the new Cooler Master Masterbox MB520 isn’t going to set the world on fire. However, that’s a fair price and we’re hoping to see a nice return on investment for those on a tighter budget.

With a windowed side panel, albeit not tempered glass, and a unique front panel design, the MB520 is trying to stand out from the crowd. It’s got the room for a decent amount of hardware too. So, with all that in mind, let’s jump in for a closer look.

Features

  • DarkMirror Front Panel
  • Aggressive Intakes
  • Edge-To-Edge Transparent Side Panel
  • Support for a Total of 6 Fans and Water Cooling
  • Graphics Card Support Up to 410mm
  • Storage Trays and Full-Length PSU Shroud
  • Multiple Trim Colors Available

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“The MasterBox MB520 focuses on aesthetics and showmanship with a fully transparent front panel. For rigs built with lighting as a concentration, the front panel offers a transparent view through the panel while having the aggressive intakes to ensure airflow. The aggressive ventilation on the DarkMirror front panel cools the system while the ventilation on the top panel offers additional thermal support.” – Cooler Master

Topics: , , , , , ,

Next Page »

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja