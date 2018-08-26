Cooler Master Masterbox MB520 Mid-Tower Chassis Review





Masterbox MB520

The budget chassis market is booming. With more people than ever getting into PC gaming, or looking to build their first system, lots of people need chassis. Sure, we’d all love to spend a few hundred on the flagship chassis’ that are out there. However, when we look at our wallets, reality catches up fast. At just under £60 the new Cooler Master Masterbox MB520 isn’t going to set the world on fire. However, that’s a fair price and we’re hoping to see a nice return on investment for those on a tighter budget.

With a windowed side panel, albeit not tempered glass, and a unique front panel design, the MB520 is trying to stand out from the crowd. It’s got the room for a decent amount of hardware too. So, with all that in mind, let’s jump in for a closer look.

Features

DarkMirror Front Panel

Aggressive Intakes

Edge-To-Edge Transparent Side Panel

Support for a Total of 6 Fans and Water Cooling

Graphics Card Support Up to 410mm

Storage Trays and Full-Length PSU Shroud

Multiple Trim Colors Available

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“The MasterBox MB520 focuses on aesthetics and showmanship with a fully transparent front panel. For rigs built with lighting as a concentration, the front panel offers a transparent view through the panel while having the aggressive intakes to ensure airflow. The aggressive ventilation on the DarkMirror front panel cools the system while the ventilation on the top panel offers additional thermal support.” – Cooler Master