Cooler Master MasterLiquid AIO With Infinity Block Leaks

Cooler Master is a brand well associated with their cooling products (as the name might’ve suggested), but it appears that a new and rather interesting AIO design from them might shortly be set to hit Western markets. In a report via TechPowerUp, a new AIO product (currently not available in the ‘West’) has been revealed that appears to suggest that the pump head might be set to receive the ‘infinity glass’ treatment along with some RGB lighting effects.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid With Infinity Glass

Currently available to purchase in China, this new MasterLiquid design is certainly something we haven’t yet seen released from Cooler Master on this side of the world. In fact, we haven’t even had any confirmation of a launch date. Coming in both 240mm and 360mm variants, however, the main interesting point with this new MasterLiquid design is that the pump head block does appear to have an infinity glass design that, in case you were not familiar with this, gives the optical illusion of continually recessing images.

What Do We Think?

It should be noted that many manufacturers do occasionally decide to only release products within China. Largely, for one of three reasons. Namely, they don’t think it would be particularly popular in the ‘West’, it may not meet a particularly high standard of QA, or it’s a little bit lacking in terms of performance.

So, whether this exact cooler will hit the shores here is more than a little unclear. I am, however, pretty confident that sooner or later, we are going to see this infinity glass pump head design arrive on some form of Cooler Master product. It’s just a bit too cool to ignore really!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!