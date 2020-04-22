Cooler Master Masterliquid ML240L V2 RGB Review

The demand for AIO cooling is just as strong as ever, as gamers and PC enthusiasts seek to push their hardware to the limits, or even just tame of some of the currently demanding temperatures of high-end CPUs. I’m looking at you Intel! Of course, the liquid cooling market has become something of a style choice too, it looks cool, therefore it is. Cooler Master looks set to tackle the heat and the style with their Masterliquid ML240L V2 RGB, even in the name of the product is a bit clunky.

ML240L V2 RGB

So what’s new in this version that makes it so great? Well, the V2 now features the 3rd Generation Dual Chamber Pump, allowing for improved cooling efficiency, and hopefully less noise, as I’ve found CM pumps to be a little more audible in the past. The improved surface area in the radiator, their new SickleFlow120 RGB fans, and the new sealing should also all help with the overall performance. Of course, they’ve crammed a bunch of RGB into the pump and the fans too, so it should look great!

Features

3rd Generation Dual Chamber Pump – Newly designed dual chamber pump for improved overall cooling efficiency and performance.

– Newly designed dual chamber pump for improved overall cooling efficiency and performance. Enlarged Cooling Surface Area – Increased surface area on the radiator for better heat dissipation and enhanced cooling performance.

– Increased surface area on the radiator for better heat dissipation and enhanced cooling performance. New SickleFlow120 RGB Fan – Improved lighting and performance using Air Balance fan blades, with new refreshed exterior design.

– Improved lighting and performance using Air Balance fan blades, with new refreshed exterior design. Reinforced Sealing – Using unique formula from high Industrial Grade EPDM material to increase the lifespan and reinforce the sealing to prevent leakage.

– Using unique formula from high Industrial Grade EPDM material to increase the lifespan and reinforce the sealing to prevent leakage. RGB Lighting Solution – Fully customizable RGB lighting that is certified compatible with all major motherboard manufacturers (Wired Controller also included).

Specifications