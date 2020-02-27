Cooler Master MH650 Surround RGB Headset Review

Cooler Master has done amazing work over the last few years, focusing and redefining their product ranges into something cooler and more stylish. This is something that’s easily seen in their new MH headset series. Just a few weeks ago, I put their MH630 Gaming Headset through its paces and was stunned at the quality on offer for such a modest price. We’re moving up the range today though, with the MH650 opting for USB connectivity, adding some RGB and virtual surround processing for good measure.

Cooler Master MH650

It’s certainly a well-equipped headset, offering pretty much what you would expect for a sub £100 gaming headset. Premium materials, loads of ergonomic adjustment features, some funky RGB lighting, and plug and play practicality. Plus, it features a removable cable and microphone, which is awesome. However, there is a software package that’s recommended for tweaking a lot of cool settings too. If it’s as good, and hopefully better than the MH650, then Cooler Master is onto a winner. So, let’s get it out of the box and take a closer look!

Features

Form-Fitting Cushioning – Removable, swivelling ear cups and mesh fabric cushioning for breath-ability and comfort for the longest gaming sessions

– Removable, swivelling ear cups and mesh fabric cushioning for breath-ability and comfort for the longest gaming sessions High-Quality Audio – Virtual 7.1 surround sound, 50mm Neodymium drivers, and omnidirectional boom mic for crystal clear sound quality on both ends

– Virtual 7.1 surround sound, 50mm Neodymium drivers, and omnidirectional boom mic for crystal clear sound quality on both ends Ambient RGB Illumination – Customize your light shows via software and add personality to your gaming headset

– Customize your light shows via software and add personality to your gaming headset Single USB Connectivity – One USB cable reduces tangle potential, making it ideal for both PC and PS4

– One USB cable reduces tangle potential, making it ideal for both PC and PS4 Easy Portability – Detachable cable & mic with folding hinges for easy on-the-go storage in a backpack or bag

– Detachable cable & mic with folding hinges for easy on-the-go storage in a backpack or bag Sleek Styling – Classic Cooler Master design with metallic side plates and matte black finish throughout

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cooler Master MH650 product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“The MH650 Gaming Headset provides an immersive experience in a portable package ideal for console and PC gamers. Virtual 7.1 surround sound and omnidirectional boom mic offer high-quality sound and comms, wrapped in a sleek matte black design and fully customizable RGB illumination – and cushioned ear cups provide the perfect fit for those marathon sessions.”

What’s in the Box?

The headset is well packaged, with everything secured in place and protected. Plus, the cables are in their own compartment. Finally, you’ll also find a protective carry bag and the instruction book tucked into the back of the box.

In the box, you’ll find the headset, which comes with the wire attached, but it is removable. You’ll also find a detachable boom microphone included too.

The cable features a thick black braiding which looks fantastic but will also protect the cable from damage.

And just a little detail, but the funky purple insert in the USB header. If you didn’t know, that’s Cooler Master branding colour, so a nice little nod.