Cooler Master H100 Mini-ITX Case Review
Peter Donnell / 5 hours ago
There are a lot of big PC cases on the market for people to pick from, if anything the bigger the case, the easier it is to find something that’ll work. However, when you get to mini-ITX sizes, component compatibility can be tricky. However, the new Cooler Master H100 looks perfect for those who are short on space but still want a pretty competent gaming PC at home. However, thanks to a built-in carry handle design, it’ll be ready to pick up and go wherever you need it too.
Cooler Master H100
It’s pretty well equipped, despite the compact size. The front panel features a massive 200mm RGB fan that just dominates the front panel. That means huge airflow in a tiny space, and that’s a good thing. It’ll still handle some decent hardware though, such as a mini-ITX motherboard, a mid-size graphics card, and even a full ATX power supply! That’s pretty impressive, but how to it stack up in the real world? Let’s fine out!
- Compact Mini-ITX: A highly compact layout efficiently uses space to keep dimensions minimized.
- Fine Mesh Ventilation: The entire front panel and part of the top panel features fine mesh, achieving efficient airflow while also filtering out dust.
- 200mm RGB Fan: Even with compact dimensions, the H-Series’ iconic 200mm RGB fan is included for optimal cooling.
- ATX Power Supply: Full-sized ATX power supplies are supported to improve hardware compatibility and ensure efficient power to the system.
- Built-In Handle: A handle is built into the top panel for added portability and on-the-go gaming.
- RGB Lighting Control: One RGB controller is included in the accessory pack. If the motherboard does not support the RGB control function, the RESET button can control the RGB lighting directly from the I/O panel.
What Cooler Master Had to Say
“The Master Case H100 is a mini-ITX case that can be configured as a portable gaming rig, a tiny living room PC, and a desktop space-saver. From its industrial construction to its entirely mesh front panel, the H100 fits neatly in the series as a travel-sized alternative. Mesh makes up the entire front panel and part of the top panel, offering just enough room for a built-in handle to add to its portability. Whether you’re saving desk space or looking for a portable alternative to the H Series, the H100 houses powerful mini-ITX systems in a tiny amount of space.”