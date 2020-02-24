Cooler Master H100 Mini-ITX Case Review

There are a lot of big PC cases on the market for people to pick from, if anything the bigger the case, the easier it is to find something that’ll work. However, when you get to mini-ITX sizes, component compatibility can be tricky. However, the new Cooler Master H100 looks perfect for those who are short on space but still want a pretty competent gaming PC at home. However, thanks to a built-in carry handle design, it’ll be ready to pick up and go wherever you need it too.

Cooler Master H100

It’s pretty well equipped, despite the compact size. The front panel features a massive 200mm RGB fan that just dominates the front panel. That means huge airflow in a tiny space, and that’s a good thing. It’ll still handle some decent hardware though, such as a mini-ITX motherboard, a mid-size graphics card, and even a full ATX power supply! That’s pretty impressive, but how to it stack up in the real world? Let’s fine out!

Compact Mini-ITX: A highly compact layout efficiently uses space to keep dimensions minimized.

Fine Mesh Ventilation: The entire front panel and part of the top panel features fine mesh, achieving efficient airflow while also filtering out dust.

200mm RGB Fan: Even with compact dimensions, the H-Series' iconic 200mm RGB fan is included for optimal cooling.

ATX Power Supply: Full-sized ATX power supplies are supported to improve hardware compatibility and ensure efficient power to the system.

Built-In Handle: A handle is built into the top panel for added portability and on-the-go gaming.

RGB Lighting Control: One RGB controller is included in the accessory pack. If the motherboard does not support the RGB control function, the RESET button can control the RGB lighting directly from the I/O panel.

What Cooler Master Had to Say