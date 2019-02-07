Cooler Master MK730 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Introduction

Cooler Master MK730

We love a good mechanical gaming keyboard here at eTeknix. Fortunately, it seems like Cooler Master is on a roll, releasing one great keyboard after another right now. Their latest is the Cooler Master MK730, which is launching this week! It comes packed full of features too, such as its software-less design, full-RGB lighting, macro engine, N-Key, Anti-Ghosting and more. They’ve pushed the quality up to the maximum this time around too. It features a brushed aluminium chassis, Cherry MX keycaps, PBT plastics, and a PU leather wrist rest. OK, that’s hardly anything surprising for a high-end keyboard, but it’s still what we wanted to see.

Features

Another cool feature is the USB Type-C connection. Rather than micro-USB on the keyboard, it just takes a Type-C cable keeping it easy to connect the USB the right way around. With a TKL (Ten Keys Less) design, this model doesn’t have a number pad on it, instead favouring a more compact and travel-friendly design.

Cherry MX Switches

USB Type-C Connection

Plastic, Aluminium and PU Leather Construction

16.7 million colour RGB Lighting

Built-in Macro Engine

Magnetic Wrist Rest

TKL Design

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cooler Master product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“The compact, tenkeyless version of the MK750, the MK730 mechanical gaming keyboard is the scrappy, lovable younger brother that somehow beats you regularly online. The strikingly sexy floating key design with brushed aluminium profile gives way to durable Cherry MX switches, intuitive On-the-fly Controls, and hybrid key rollover to ensure peak performance through the toughest battles. If that weren’t enough, a removable magnetic wrist rest gives comfort during long sessions, while an RGB lightbar surrounding the bottom and sides gives subtle illumination that doesn’t come off as lonely peacocking.” – Cooler Master

Product Trailer

This is actually for the MK750, but it’s just the full-size version of the model we’re testing today. Same keyboard, just bigger; enjoy!

What’s in the Box

In the box, you’ll find the lovely keyboard. However, you also get quite a bundle of goodies, including a keycap puller, custom caps, wrist rest, as well as a braided USB Type-C to Type-A cable. Not too shabby! Now, onto the main attraction!