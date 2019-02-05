Cooler Master MM830 – OLED, RGB, D-PAD, And Beyond!

Introduction

Cooler Master MM830

We’ve seen a lot of impressive gaming mice from Cooler Master over the years. However, the new MM830 may be one of their most feature-packed models to date. Equipped with crazy features like a built-in OLED display, multi-function D-Pad side buttons, 4-Zone RGB lighting, and their new Precision Wheel. That’s just scratching the surface of what the MM830 has to offer. Of course, more features don’t always mean better performance and build quality. However, Cooler Master has a good reputation for quality and I expect that trend to continue.

Features

As I said, it’s a very well equipped mouse. Not only is the core hardware fantastic (on paper at least), but the extra features are pretty great too. There’s that funky 96 x 24 OLED display on the side, which can be used for showing custom images, DPI levels, battle stats and more. Plus, four-zone RGB lighting for even more customisation. Enough of the stats though, let’s get this thing out of the box and into battle!

Hidden 4-Way Directional D-Pad Side Button Design

24K DPI PixArt Optical Sensor

Customizable OLED Display

Precision Wheel

RGB Illumination

520 IPS / 50g tracking speed.

Omron Switches

8 Programmable Buttons

PBT Textured Plastic Construction

Braided Cable

Weight 162g (122g w/o cable)

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cooler Master product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say