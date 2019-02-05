Cooler Master MM830 – OLED, RGB, D-PAD, And Beyond!
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
Introduction
Cooler Master MM830
We’ve seen a lot of impressive gaming mice from Cooler Master over the years. However, the new MM830 may be one of their most feature-packed models to date. Equipped with crazy features like a built-in OLED display, multi-function D-Pad side buttons, 4-Zone RGB lighting, and their new Precision Wheel. That’s just scratching the surface of what the MM830 has to offer. Of course, more features don’t always mean better performance and build quality. However, Cooler Master has a good reputation for quality and I expect that trend to continue.
Features
As I said, it’s a very well equipped mouse. Not only is the core hardware fantastic (on paper at least), but the extra features are pretty great too. There’s that funky 96 x 24 OLED display on the side, which can be used for showing custom images, DPI levels, battle stats and more. Plus, four-zone RGB lighting for even more customisation. Enough of the stats though, let’s get this thing out of the box and into battle!
- Hidden 4-Way Directional D-Pad Side Button Design
- 24K DPI PixArt Optical Sensor
- Customizable OLED Display
- Precision Wheel
- RGB Illumination
- 520 IPS / 50g tracking speed.
- Omron Switches
- 8 Programmable Buttons
- PBT Textured Plastic Construction
- Braided Cable
- Weight 162g (122g w/o cable)
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cooler Master product page here.
What Cooler Master Had to Say
“Control is the name of the game with the ergonomic MM830 gaming mouse. We pack this top-of-the-line gaming mouse with all the beefy specs and high-performance features you need to secure a flawless victory. That includes the standards like ultra-precise optical sensor and supremely durable housing and buttons – but we’ve added even more, like a customizable OLED and integrated D-pad for fast access to your most vital skills. Flashy and full-featured, the MM830 is the weapon of choice for those who want to carry their team to victory.” – Cooler Master