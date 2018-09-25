Cooler Master MP860 RGB Dual-Sided Mouse Mat Review

MP860

The RGB craze isn’t dying off anytime soon, and while I’m not one for a desktop that pukes rainbows, adding a bit of colour certainly does no harm. I myself have an RGB mouse mat, albeit I keep it set to a single colour. Aesthetics are a big part of the PC market these days, and it’s easy to see the appeal. With the new Cooler Master MP860, you’re giving yourself greater customisation over the theme of your desktop. However, it comes with a couple of nice features beyond just adding lights, and we’re eager to take a closer look at what it has to offer!

Features

Two-Sided Design

Low Friction Cloth

Smooth Aluminium

RGB Edge Lighting

RGB Logo (on one side)

Sync With Other CM Hardware

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cooler Master product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say