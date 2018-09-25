Cooler Master MP860 RGB Dual-Sided Mouse Mat Review

/ 7 hours ago

Cooler Master MP860 RGB Dual-Sided Mouse Mat Review

The RGB craze isn’t dying off anytime soon, and while I’m not one for a desktop that pukes rainbows, adding a bit of colour certainly does no harm. I myself have an RGB mouse mat, albeit I keep it set to a single colour. Aesthetics are a big part of the PC market these days, and it’s easy to see the appeal. With the new Cooler Master MP860, you’re giving yourself greater customisation over the theme of your desktop. However, it comes with a couple of nice features beyond just adding lights, and we’re eager to take a closer look at what it has to offer!

Features

  • Two-Sided Design
  • Low Friction Cloth
  • Smooth Aluminium
  • RGB Edge Lighting
  • RGB Logo (on one side)
  • Sync With Other CM Hardware

Specifications

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“The MP860 Dual-sided Gaming Mousepad is a functional option that adapts to your gaming situations. The cloth side uses low-friction fabric for fast, speedy mouse action, while the aluminum side gives you high precision and control. Smooth RGB illumination with customizable effects adds personality, and can even be sync’d up to other connected Cooler Master devices.” – Cooler Master

