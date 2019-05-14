Cooler Master Offers $10,000 for Case Mod World Series Top Prize

In Celebration of the Event’s 10th Year Anniversary

The world’s biggest PC customization competition from Cooler Master is once again open for registration. The annual event attracts the best case modders worldwide for a decade now.

To mark the 10th year anniversary, Cooler Master is offering up a $10,000 prize to the 1st place winner in the Master League. That is $10,000 in cash the winner can spend on anything they wish.

Furthermore, they are offering $5,000 cash for second place and $1,000 cash for third place. These are all for the “best tower category”. Meanwhile, there will be only one winner under the “best scratch” category, taking home $3,000 cash. That is a total of $24,000 in cash up for grabs.

Last year’s winner is the AXE-R by neSSA, a video overview of which you can see below. The worklog can be found through this link so you have more idea about how this was constructed. He has already signed up this year and will undoubtedly create something even more ambitious to keep the CMWS crown.

What About Case Mod Amateurs?

In case you are a newbie to case modding or have no experience before, the good news is that Cooler Master now has a separate “Apprentice League”. This has its own set of prizes comprising of $1,000 worth of CM Store vouchers, sponsorship for future projects and more. There is no better way to start a modding career/hobby and establish yourself as a case modder.

What Are the Important Dates for The Cooler Master World Series 2019?

All entrants or potential entrants must register and complete a profile starting March 14th, (CLICK HERE). The registration deadline is on June 15th. After which, modders would have to wait until next year to join.

Worklog posting opens up on May 21st and submission deadline is not until October 10th. So that should be plenty of time even for modders who do not have an idea on what to build yet.

October 23rd through November 4th will be the judging and voting period. Lastly, the winners will be announced on November 14th.

This contest is open worldwide. There are however, some finer print details for this event. Make sure to read through them before entering.