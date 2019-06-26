Cooler Master Preparing to Launch 30″ and 35″ Gaming Monitors

CM GM219-30 Monitor

Cooling Expert Enters the Gaming Monitor Market

Cooler Master is further expanding their product portfolio with the announcement of their entrance to the gaming monitor market. Although the company already has several gaming peripherals and gadgets under their belt, a display is new territory that was all but inevitable with their expansion trajectory.

Interestingly enough, they actually have the product for a while now. In fact, this video from back in May showcasing their GD180 gaming desk and gaming chair has one of the monitors on the table. It even sports the Cooler Master logo as its base stand.

The two introductory models are the GM219-30 and GM219-35. The latter number referring to the screen size. Both of which use curved panels and have Adaptive Sync support.

The smaller 30″ model sports a 21:9 aspect ratio and has a 2560 x 1080 resolution with a 200Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the larger 35″ unit has a 3440 x 1440 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. So far, Cooler Master has only shown the 30″ unit and there are no photos of the larger model yet.

How Much are These Monitors?

According to TFT Central, these are due to arrive sometime in late 2019. The smaller 30″ model is expected to be around $300 USD. Meanwhile, the larger 35″ unit will retail for $999 USD.

