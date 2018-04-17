Cooler Master Presents MasterLiquid AIO with Addressable RGB

Cooler Master Master Liquid Goes Digital

Cooler Master is announcing that their MasterLiquid ML240R RGB and MasterLiquid ML120R RGB are the two latest products to have addressable RGB LED support. Digital addressable LED support is much finer than analog LED. Furthermore, Cooler Master’s solution is certified compatible with ASUS, MSI, and ASRock motherboards. That means users can control and synchronize the RGB LED on the MasterLiquid’s fans and water-block with the board’s software. Users will also be able to control these LEDs with Cooler Master’s upcoming MasterPlus+ software for complete ambient control.

What Features Can Users Expect from the MasterLiquid ML120R/ML240R ?

For convenience, Cooler Master includes a 3-in-1 addressable RGB splitter in the packaging. In addition to the MasterFan MF120R ARGB (2x for the ML240R), the kit is ready to use right out of the box.

The pump design is the next evolution of Cooler Master’s dual-chamber pump design. It has a separate incoming and outgoing coolant, ensuring that the block gets a fresh supply of fluid flowing through it. The tubing itself has a double layer. The inner tubing uses FEP, while the outer layer is sleeved, for a cleaner, more professional look. The pump plugs in via a 3-pin connector and has a MTBF of 70,000 hours.

Each ML240R fan operates with a PWM range of 650 to 2000 RPM, producing a noise level of 6 to ~30dBA. In terms of performance, it delivers a maximum 2.34mmH2O of static pressure, and 66.7CFM of air flow.

What CPU Sockets are Compatible with the MasterLiquid ML120R/ML240R?

Intel sockets 775, 1366, 115x, 2011, 2011-v3 and LGA 2066 are supported. As for AMD sockets, AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2m, FM2+, FM2, and FM1 are compatible.

Which Addressable RGB Sync Motherboards Are Compatible?

For ASUS ASUS AURA SYNC: https://www.asus.com/campaign/aura/us/index.html, users can choose from the following:

ROG Maximus X Formula

Strix Z370-E Gaming

ROG Maximus X Code

Strix Z370-F Gaming

ROG Maximus X Hero (Wi-Fi AC)

Strix Z370-I Gaming

ROG Maximus X Hero

Rampage VI Extreme

Strix X299-XE Gaming

Prime X299-Deluxe

Strix X299-E Gaming

ROG Zenith Extreme

Strix X399-E Gaming

ROG Crosshair VI Extreme

Strix X370-I Gaming

For MSI motherboards compatible with Mystic Light Sync, users can choose from the following:

Godlike Gaming Z370

Gaming Pro Carbon AC Z370

Z370I Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Gaming Pro Carbon Z370

Compatible ASRock motherboards are coming Launching in April.

How Much Are These AIO CPU Coolers?