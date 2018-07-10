Cooler Master Release CM310 Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse

CM310

Cooler Master has just announced the release of their new ergonomic and ambidextrous RGB gaming mouse. I’m not sure why they say it’s ergonomic though, surely that should be a given for any gaming mouse? But I digress! The new mouse is perfect for those who like to use their left or right hand for gaming, although I suspect it may appeal more to left-handed gamers, given the market is pretty packed with right-hand only gaming mice already.

It features a 10000 DPI optical gaming sensor, with a programmable 6-button design for easy control. With rubber grips on each side, you should be able to get a firm grasp on it while gaming. Furthermore, it’ll give you plenty to look at, with five pre-set RGB modes.

What do you think of the design? I think it looks pretty slick!

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“We created a new mouse for gamers that are looking for a comfortable, ambidextrous, RGB gaming mouse that doesn’t break the bank. With the wrap around illumination and 10000 DPI sensor- both performance and looks checkboxes are covered,” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager.

Features

Gaming Grade Optical Sensor – a 10000 DPI sensor offers peak performance during even the most troubling times and easy access DPI control buttons on the top for quick adjustments.

Textured Rubberized Side Gips Comfortable grip with unmatched stability and control.

RGB Illumination Five preset modes and effects give your gear some flash.

Balanced Weight – Calibrated to 100 grams so not too light, not too heavy – just perfect for gaming and domination.

Ergonomic Shape – Ambidextrous design caters to both hands and all grip types

Price and Availability

The mouse is launching right now and should be hitting retailers any time now. Quite possibly the most exciting aspect is that despite all those features, it’s priced at just £24.99. That’s crazy value for money, so well done Cooler Master!