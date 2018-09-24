Cooler Master Releases the MP860 RGB Gaming Mousepad

Game in Style

Cooler Master is launching their new MP860 gaming mousepad. Unlike typical input device surfaces however, the MP860 offers RGB LED illumination around it. It connects via a standard USB port and has the LED controller box integrated into the unit in a non-obstructive way. Other RGB LED mousepads offer bulky controllers near where the cable is. This usually prevents proper mouse positioning. Which is why its great that Cooler Master opted to have the MP860’s design be completely flat.

Furthermore, Cooler Master offers two side options for the MP860. One surface is made of cloth, providing smooth speed transitions. Meanwhile, the other side presents anodized aluminium for more precise control. The total mousepad dimensions measure 360 x 260 x 6 to 10mm.

As for the RGB LED, there are 19 pieces of LED lighting adorning the borders of the device. This ensures full coverage and no gaps across the surface. Users will be able to customize it through an included software, and even synchronize it with other RGB LED peripherals. Default behavioural presets include: static, breathing, color cycle, wave, stars, and marquee.

How Much is the MP860 Mousemad?

The device is actually the first in Cooler Master’s new M800 series. Which will eventually be followed by the MK850 keyboard and MM830 mouse soon. The MP860 will be available in the UK starting next month for £79.99.