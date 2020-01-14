Cooler Master Reveal New Products for 2020

The gaming chair market certainly isn’t slowing down any time soon. However, there’s a noticeable shift from “gaming” chairs to much more comfortable office chairs from almost every major brand. Cooler Master had their X1 (left), a racing-style chair with integrated lumbar support and even a cup holder down one side. They also had the Cooler Master Ergo L (right), a mesh build chair with a chunky aluminium frame.

This one looks quite minimalist, but the mesh design is fantastically comfortable. It’s also breathable and that’ll pay off big time in the warmer seasons where leather chairs can be pretty unbearable.

I’m not sure everyone will need the X1’s cup holder, but honestly, it’s a simple enough addition that certainly can’t hurt.

The strapless lumbar support is pretty cool though, and any improvement to ergonomics is always welcome.

Gaming Monitors? Yup, there are two models, the GM34 and the GM27. The GM34 is 21:9 with a VA panel and 144hz refresh rate, FreeSync 2, and HDR 400. However, the GM27 is similar, but with 16:9 1500R curved and a 165 Hz panel. What’s really neat is that lovely Cooler Master logo shaped stand; it’s the little details that stand out!

Power supplies are their next focus, with their new SFX PSU looking set for their new small form factor cases. Fully modular, gold rated and capable of a whopping 850W!

Next up, we have their latest coolers which are honestly all you would expect. RGB fans and pumps, 120, 140, 240, 280mm, it’s all there. Cooler Master says they’ve improved the efficiency, and I’m inclined to believe them. We’ll follow up with reviews in the coming weeks.

Cases are obviously a big focus too. Well, little focus on this one, as it’s the lovely NC100 system, for Intel Element. It’s basically a GPU box with a tiny Intel system built-in. A really cool idea, but it’ll be interesting to see how the market demand for it stacks up.

The new TD500 Mesh looks superb. Again, it’s pretty much what you would expect. ATX motherboard support, PSU shroud, radiator support, tempered glass, etc. However, the standout features are the funky polygon mesh design on the front panel, addressable RGB, and the glass has those funky grooves cut into it.

Finally, the MB320L ARGB. A much more enclosed design with E-ATX/SSI-EEB support for the workstation market. It comes with a more robust I/O on the front panel, a high airflow design, and a look that throws back to some of the old school Cooler Master designs.