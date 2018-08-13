Cooler Master Reveal Official AMD Partnership For Threadripper

With the WX range of Threadripper Processors releasing at the end of the month, having a cooling solution (specifically one compatible for the chipset) is going to be important. It seems, however, that Cooler Master is keen to push their brand forward in terms of AMD’s new high-performance processors.

In a press release, Cooler Master has confirmed an official partnership with AMD to produce the ‘Wraith Ripper’, a CPU cooler specifically designed to work with their new processors.

Features!

As part of the press release, Cooler Master has provided the following product features!

Designed & Optimized for Socket TR4

Features a larger contact surface area that is specifically tailored for Ryzen Threadripper Dual Tower Heatsink

A combination of two sets of heatsink covers more surface area and dissipates heat more efficiently.

The jet black paint enhances cooling performance

Build-in Wraith Ripper RGB Software

With our exclusive partnership, Cooler Master and AMD designed a software that allows you to take full control of your rig’s lighting.

Take your cooling and lighting to the next level

Easy TR4 Mounting System

Exclusive All-In-One TR4 mounting design for easy installation.

Large Contact Plate

You may (or may not) be aware, but Threadripper processors are quite large. Roughly about 50% larger than a standard processor. As such, it’s important to have a cooler that can fully optimise that space to ensure good contact and ultimately low-temperature figures.

While the Threadripper does come with a stock cooler (one that appears to do a fairly adequate job) many still prefer to have something a little more powerful on the job. We have been impressed with Cooler Master in the past and this Ryzen Threadripper specific design certainly looks the part. All in all, this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!