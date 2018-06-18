Cooler Master Reveal Their Upcoming Gaming Peripherals

Cooler Master Computex 2018

It seems Cooler Master was on a roll at Computex this year, revealing some incredible new chassis, innovative coolers, and a unique power supply.

They’re also big in the peripheral market too, so it makes sense that they had plenty of new gaming hardware to show off. First up, we’ve got their new gaming headsets, the MH750, MH751 and MH752.

This will be their main series this year and next, offering up stereo to surround models, 3.5mm and USB, in-line controller as well as virtual 7.1 on the higher-end model.

MH710

For those who love something more compact and portable, their new MH710 are perfect for the job. They’ll plug right into console controllers or mobile devices, and can be used on PC with a splitter cable too. They feature powerful in-ear drivers, with their Focus FX 2.0 tech allowing you to click in the back of the driver to enhance bass in seconds.

MM830

Their new gaming mouse is the new evolution of their old model. However, it’s got some big upgrades, with a stunning OLED display on the left side, a new grip design, and a four-point button configuration on the left side.

MK850

The new keyboard is a big design change for them too. It features mechanical keys thanks to Cherry, but it has a few other tweaks too.

It uses Aimpad technology for analogue control, meaning you can run and walk, accelerate slowly in driving games, take turns easier and more. You may not like controllers, but now you have that control on your keyboard!

MK730

Their latest TKL design, equipped with full RGB, a detachable wrist rest, on-the-fly controls, and all the usual bells and whistles.

CK-Series

Now, these are super slick, offering all the lovely RGB thrills and aluminium housing we love. However, they’re still mechanical with low-profile switches and flat keycaps for a super low design and tiny bezel chassis.

CK500 Series

The workhorses of the Cooler Master range, built for durability and reliability. They’re available in both Smoky Gunmetal and Midnight Black finished aluminium. All come with full RGB lighting, but not too much else, they’re just straight to the point good quality keyboards.

