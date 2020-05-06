Cooler Master Reveals Hyper 212 ARGB Turbo CPU Cooler

The Cooler Master Hyper 212 coolers have been one of the most popular budget-focused designs on the market for at least the last 5 years. This is, in no small part, because they offer excellent levels of performance at a (comparatively speaking) highly-affordable price tag. In announcing a new update to the design, however, Cooler Master is looking to take this cooler into new ARGB areas!

Cooler Master Hyper 212 ARGB Turbo CPU Cooler

So, what’s new in this design? Well, truthfully, not a lot. The main key difference between this and the original ‘Turbo’ model is that this design has been updated to feature two Sickleflow 120 ARGB fans. That is if we’re being honest (and as far as we can tell) about it. The design otherwise is exactly identical to the original model so, in terms of revised designs, there’s not much extra (apparently) going on here!

Specifications

You can learn more about this product via the Cooler Masters site via the link here! – Please note that this is the Chinese version as it does not appear (at the time of writing) the the ‘Western’ sites have yet been updated.

What Do We Think?

With an expected MSRP of around £50, in all honestly we don’t see the Hyper 212 ARGB Turbo as being a positive move by Cooler Master. Not everyone cares for RGB, let alone ARGB and considering that this costs about £20-£25 more than the standard Hyper 212 that extra money just seems to provide you with an additional fan and some ARGB effects.

Will it be better? Probably. Two fans in a push-pull configuration are always likely going to be better than one. For the price though, I think this is in danger of taking one of the best value for money coolers on the market into questionable areas! – With respect to Cooler Master, people don’t buy these coolers because they think they look good, they buy them because they’re cheap and offer excellent levels of performance!

What do you think? Is this is misstep by Cooler Master? – Let us know in the comments!