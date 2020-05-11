Cooler Master Reveals its New SickleFlow 120 Series Fans

Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative computer components, today announced the new version of the Sickleflow 120 mm case fans. Featuring the new air balance blades and entirely new models, the Sickleflow 120 introduces a new generation of cooling solutions. The Sickleflow 120 mm includes the new Air Balance blade technology – an optimized fan blade design with increased curvature that improves airflow and air pressure.

The MasterLiquid ML120/240L V2 features a two-tier sealing mechanism designed to improve dustproof capabilities while preventing lubricant oil leakage for overall extended lifespan and performance. The Sickleflow 120 series includes a variety of lighting and non-lighting options, including non-LED, Red/Blue LED, RGB, and ARGB.

Features & Specifications

  • New Blade Design
  • Enhanced Fan Frame
  • Sealed Bearing Structure
  • Updated Lighting Design
  • Certified Compatible

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

If you’re after some ARGB fans for your system (or perhaps as something to replace those drab ones on your AIO cooler) these do appear to offer a nice option at a price that isn’t going to do too much damage to your wallet.

So, how much do they cost?

  • Non-LED (all-black): $7.99
  • LED (Red or Blue Variant): $9.99
  • RGB: $13.99
  • ARGB (Single fan): $16.99
  • ARGB (3-in-1 Pack): $49.99

Admittedly, ARGB isn’t for everyone and with that non-LED design available for just $7.99, you have some nice and inexpensive fans on your hands here! Expect to see them hitting retailers imminantly!

