Cooler Master Reveals New TUF Gaming Alliance Coolers

Cooler Master TUF Gaming

Having reviewed a number of Cooler Master TUF releases, we have never failed to be impressed with their products. Generally speaking, I don’t think it’s unfair to say that they are products largely angled more towards cost-effectively rather than outright performance. That being said, however, if you’re looking for a lot of bang for your buck, there are few brands in which you could do better.

With the release of their latest TUF Gaming coolers via TechPowerUp, however, we get our first look at what we can expect from the latest update to their highly-popular range.

AIO Liquid Cooling & Air Solutions

The two releases comprise of the MasterLiquid ML120L and MasterAir MA410P. The former being a single fan AIO liquid cooling system while the latter being a more traditional air cooler.

Being created in partnership with ASUS, these look more than a little impressive in terms of their design.

RGB Lighting

Although the images released do show the coolers RGB set to orange (probably a nod to ASUS) they can reportedly cycle through a number of different settings and pallet choices.

When Are They Out & How Much Will They Cost?

At the time of writing, an exact release date doesn’t appear to be entirely clear. Based on previous price structures, however, we would expect the AIO to retail for something in the region of £60-£80. In addition, the air cooler should be around a very budget-friendly price of £30-£40.

If you are interested in learning more, you can visit the official product page for the ML120 TUF Gaming via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the designs? Which cooler do you use? – Let us know in the comments!