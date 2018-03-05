Cooler Master Revives Trooper Case Line with New SE Version

Cooler Master Trooper and Stryker Case Revived

Cooler Master‘s highly popular Trooper and its white-version Stryker full-tower cases are back. This time, they come in an “SE” version with a few minor upgrades. The chassis still uses the same beloved design from 2011, including its signature top handle and full array of external bays at the front. It also retains its built-in fan controller, and front X-dock 2.5″ hot-swap bay.

What Other Features are Available in the CM Trooper/Stryler SE?

Like all new cases, it now features a tempered-glass left side panel. This allows for full view of the internal components. There is also a dual-slot readily available for vertical GPU mounting.

The built-in fan controller allows for 6-speed adjustment settings. As for the actual fans inside, 2x 120mm fans are pre-installed in the front while a single 140mm fan is at the back. The Trooper SE comes with red LED fans, while the Stryker SE comes with white LED fans. A lot more fans can be added. In fact, the front supports up to 3x 120mm or 140mm fans. Meanwhile, the top part supports either a single 200mm fan or 2x 140mm, with another 120mm fan possible at the bottom.

For liquid cooling enthusiasts, top and bottom radiator support includes 120, 140 or 240mm rads. Larger rads can go in the front, supporting up to 280 or 360mm radiators.

As for traditional CPU tower cooling, there is 186mm of clearance available, while video cards up to 322mm long are supported.

How Much is the CM Trooper/Stryker SE?

Both cases are available starting March 5, 2018. They are also similarly priced at $159.95 USD.

