Cooler Master Silencio S400 Silent mATX Case Review

Tired of hearing those whirring fans and buzzing capacitors from your PC? If you want total silence, there are a lot of impressive products out there to help. Extremely quiet low RPM fans, passive coolers, zero RPM mode GPUs, and more. However, one of the most important steps is a quality silence-focused PC case. That’s where the Cooler Master Silencio S400 comes into play.

Cooler Master Silencio S400

Built with silence in mind, the Silencio series has long been a favourite for those who want something serious. Sure, you can get big radiators, high-speed fans and boatloads of tempered glass and RGB everywhere else. However, so few brands really focus on their silent ranges these days. From the recording studio to your home office, silence can be very important.

With built-in sound dampening materials fitted to thick steel panels and their custom Silencio fans, the S400 isn’t mucking about. So, let’s dive in for a closer look at what the Cooler Master Silencio S400 PC Case has to offer!

But I REALLY Want Tempered Glass and RGB

Well, it’s not as restrictive as you may think. It’s buttoned-up pretty tight as standard. However, the chassis comes with a replacement mesh top cover for more cooling, and Cooler Master has sent us the optional tempered glass side panel too. It’ll still be pretty silent, but as required, you can still make it a bit of a show-case too.

Features

Sound Dampening Material: Sound dampening material minimizes noise from the pre-installed fans, the power supply, all-steel panels, the steel front door, and all storage mounting points for 2.5” and 3.5” drives.

Removable Sound Dampening Cover: The top cover can be removed for increased ventilation or kept in place to reduce noise.

Sound-Dampened Steel Side Panel: For optimal noise reduction, the steel side panel features sound dampening material.

Silencio Fans: Two Silencio FP 120mm PWM fans are pre-installed with rubber padding to reduce noise. To connect additional fans, one 4pin 1-to-3 splitter is included.

Reversible, Steel Front Door: The sound-dampened, steel front door features a reversible mounting system that is capable of opening in two directions.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“The Silencio is a silent case that makes no compromises in thermal performance. Sound dampening material surrounds the system build, rubber padding cushions all included fans and a removable cover shields noise that escapes from the top panel. For optimal noise reduction, the steel side panel features sound dampening material. For demanding systems, the top panel’s Sound Dampening Cover can be removed for increased ventilation. Paired with the front panel’s ventilation, directionally taking in air through the mesh, silence can be accomplished without sacrifice. The subtle ventilation takes in air from three sides of the sound-dampened front door, with the mesh filter aimed toward the bottom for the efficient intake of air.” – Cooler Master

Specifications