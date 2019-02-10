Cooler Master SK650 Keyboard Review – Low Profile is the New Cool

Introduction

SK650

We got our first glimpse of the Cooler Master SK650 at CES 2019. We were pretty hyped when we saw them too. With ultra slick low-profile designs, fantastic construction, and premium Cherry MX low-profile RGB switches. It seemed like they had a little bit of everything, and we wanted on pretty badly. However, seeing something briefly in a meeting vs having it in your own office can be two very different experiences. Cooler Master has been kind enough to ship one out to me to dig a little deeper into what the SK650 has to offer. So, let’s get to it, shall we!

Features

Cherry MX Low Profile Switches

Brushed Aluminium Design

RGB Lighting

Slim Keycaps

1000 Hz Polling Rate

6-Key Rollover

N-Key Rollover

32-bit ARM Cortex Processor

1.8m Braided and Removable Cable (USB Type-C)

No Software Required

Software or No Software?

This keyboard allows you to configure RGB lighting, macros and more, directly from the keyboard. However, while the software is optional, it does exist should you prefer the interface. I love that the choice is yours, so that’s a big thumbs up for Cooler Master before we even open the box.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“Be the envy of chiclet keyboard fanboys everywhere with the ridiculously slim SK650 Mechanical Keyboard. With extra-flat, contoured keycaps and new Cherry MX Low Profile switches in a slim, table-hugging design, you finally have a full-sized mechanical keyboard that doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb next to your slick, all-in-one workstation. And with signature kickass Cooler Master features on deck, you’re fully equipped to crush it both at work and in-game.” – Cooler Master

What’s in the Box?

Firstly, you get the keyboard, which comes in a lovely protective bag. There’s a USB to Type-C connection cable, which is heavily braided and removable. You also get the usual documentation and a handy key-cap pulling tool.

The protective bag is really nice and great for those who travel. It’s also good to just keep dust off of the keyboard when not in use.

The keyboard comes with a protective film on the edge too. It’s satisfying to remove and keeps that mirror shine on the trimmed aluminium edge when you buy one.