Cooler Master Teams Up with ASUS with TUF Gaming Products

Cooler Master Joins TUF Gaming Alliance

Case and cooling manufacturer Cooler Master is announcing that they have joined ASUS’ TUF Gaming Alliance. The result includes limited edition TUF Gaming styled products for some of Cooler Master’s line. The special collaboration specifically introduces co-designed MA620P and MA410M coolers, MB500 case and MasterWatt power supply versions. In combination with recent TUF Gaming Alliance product announcements from G.Skill, and TeamGroup, builders can have a fully TUF-themed build.

What is New With the Cooler Master x TUF Gaming Products?

Every single one now sports the TUF gaming colour scheme of black with yellow and gray accent. The MasterWatt power supplies in particular have the digital camo pattern all over. It is available in 450, 550, 650 and 750W versions with an 80-Plus Bronze certification. Each come with a 5-year warranty.

The MasterAir MA620P and the MA410M also get the digital camo pattern, but on the top part. The corner mounts are now gold/yellow and the TUF Gaming alliance sticker is at the center. To match the gold/yellow accents, the fan LED has a similar colour by default when turned on. This is still an RGB LED fan so users can adjust it to any of the presets. Plus, it is fully compatible with ASUS Aura Sync. The difference between the two is their size, with the MA620P using two towers, while the MA410M is a single-tower cooler.

Lastly, the MB500 TUF Gaming Edition case has the same features. It has a digital camo pattern at the top and front, as wellas etched on the side-window. It comes with three RGB LED fans, also tuned by default to yellow/gold. Additional fans fit up top (up to two 12mm), while the front supports up to a 360mm (120×3) radiator. In terms of component clearance, this chassis supports CPU coolers up to 160mm tall, and GPU lengths up to 400mm long. Naturally, it is fully compatible with all other Cooler Master x TUF Gaming Alliance products.