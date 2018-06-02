Cooler Master Unveils $90,000 Wall PC at Computex 2018

Inception Project: A $90,000 Wall PC

Cooler Master is preparing something big for Computex 2018. Dubbed ‘The Inception Project’, it is a collaborative effort between various Taiwanese PC experts to push the boundaries of PC building. The project includes AK MOD, IID team, Brothers MOD, KMOD Studio and MJMOD building a multi-system wall which is a centerpiece of the display. The build is fully water-cooled and measures 2 meters x 3 meters in size.

Bitspower provides the liquid cooling components for the massive build. Meanwhile, notable motherboard makers ASUS, Gigabyte, ASRock, and Biostar all chip in to sponsor part of the hardware as well. In addition, video card manufacturer PowerColor and memory makers G.Skill, TeamGroup, ZADAK and HyperX also provide gear. AMD is also a major sponsor so this PC is rocking the latest Ryzen processors. Anacomda provides the SSDs and MJCable provided the custom sleeved PSU cables. A system is not complete without a display so ViewSonic also sponsors the show case with a wall of monitors.

Does the PC have RGB LED? Of course it does. Check out the teaser behind-the-scenes video below on the making of this project.

Where Can People See This Display?

This massive build is going to be on display at Computex 2018. Specifically inside Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, Entrance J from June 5 to 9. As you can see in the photo above, the booth itself is not quite complete yet since there is still a few more days to go.