Corsair 4000 Series Cases Review – Which Model Would You Pick?

The latest range of PC cases from Corsair are here at last. Simply named the 4000 series, the new cases come in three similar, yet also rather distinct flavours. There’s the 4000D, which is the standard model if you will. Then there’s the 4000D Airflow, which has a more open front panel design, and finally, the 4000X, which has more tempered glass, more RGB and iCUE integration.

4000D

It would be rude to call this the entry level model, but out of the three it is the most straight forward one at least. Corsair has designed it to still looks and feel like one of the D-series cases, and that’s a good thing, as they’ve long been some of the best looking PC cases on the market, and that’s still true today.

Of course, they’ve tweaked and improved a few things, and of course, you get the tempered glass down the left side. However, the front is a solid panel, that uses two vertical strips of ventilation on the sides. I like this, as it’s less direct airflow and cuts unwanted fan noise very well, while also looking sleek and clean.

The case comes equipped with two Corsair 120mm fans, one in the front and one in the rear. Of course, you can buy matching fans separately quite easily from Corsair if you want to expand on that.

The case has a strong focus on cable routing, with an impressive 25mm behind the motherboard for routing, as well as other features such as that big PSU shroud to hide everything out of sight; including the storage bays.

4000D and 4000D Airflow Features

A Fitting Choice: Combining innovative cable management, concentrated airflow, and proven CORSAIR build

quality, choose the 4000D for an immaculate high-performance PC.

Solid Steel Front Panel: Offers superb durability and sharp looks, with wide ventilation channels for ample

airflow.

CORSAIR RapidRoute Cable Management System: Makes it simple and fast to route your major cables

through a single channel, with a roomy 25mm of space behind the motherboard for all of your cables.

Two Included 120mm Fans: CORSAIR AirGuide fans utilize anti-vortex vanes to concentrate airflow and

enhance cooling.

Extreme Cooling Potential: A spacious interior fits up to 6x 120mm or 4x 140mm cooling fans, along with

multiple radiators including a 360mm in front and 280mm in the roof (dependent on RAM height).

Modern Front Panel I/O: Puts your connections within easy reach, including a USB 3.1 Type-C Port, USB 3.0

port, and a combination audio/microphone jack.

All the Storage You Need: Fits up to 2x SSDs and 2x HDDs.

Tool-Free Tempered Glass Side Panel: Show off your high-profile components and RGB lighting.

4000D Airflow

No you’re not seeing double, but you ALMOST are. The core of this case is absolutely the same as the model above. However, it’s all in the front panel design. This one features a really cool mesh ventilation pattern, allowing for a much higher rate of airflow through the case. Of course, that will be great for those wanting to crank up their fans, but potentially will come at the cost of a slightly noisier PC.

It’s also an aesthetics preference, if you want a more clean and sleeker look, the 4000D is very good for that. If you want something that looks and feels a little more “gamer” then I think the 4000D Airflow is hitting that note perfectly.

Of course, I’m not going to list the key features again, as they’re basically the same, but the choice of front panel designs is a welcome one. I like the standard 4000D, but I can see the Airflow becoming a popular choice.

4000D & 4000D Airflow Specifications

4000X

Of course, if you wanted to go all-in for the top model, then you’re left with the Corsair 4000X. This flagship model uses the edge airflow design much like the 4000D, but instead of a metal front panel, you get extra glass. This is perfect for those who want a really flashy build, and love to see all their RGB hardware shining bright.

Of course, Corsair are the masters of RGB technology these days, so the case is fully equipped to use Corsair iCUE lighting engine. You get three Corsair SP RGB Elite fans in the front, ensuring you get busy drowning yourself in rainbow effects and transitions. Of course, you could just set the all to a warm pink and leave them alone too, that’s the joy of RGB, choice!

All of the fans are hooked up to the Corsair iCUE Lighting Node CORE. That means any additional Corsair iCUE products can be connected to that, allowing you to expand the lighting configuration to suit your needs.

4000X Features

Make it Personal: Combining stylish tempered glass, customizable RGB lighting, innovative cable management

and concentrated airflow, choose the 4000X RGB for a unique high-performance PC.

ventilation channels for ample airflow.

professional-looking system with major cables neatly routed through a single channel, with a roomy 25mm of

space behind the motherboard for all of your cables.

to concentrate airflow and enhance cooling. Each fan is equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs

for brilliant lighting.

included iCUE Lighting Node CORE and CORSAIR iCUE software.

multiple radiators including a 360mm in front and 280mm in the roof (dependent on RAM height).

port, and a combination audio/microphone jack.

4000X Specifications

Now, it’s likely dawned on you that all three cases are indeed identical on the interior. That’s no bad thing though, you know that no matter which you choose, you’re going to get the same fantastic hardware support. Massive graphics cards? Not a problem. Additional storage? Easy. However about a range of big radiators in the front and top of the case? Go nuts!

More Choice

So the 4000 series is the same case with a few new faces on the front. The 4000D is clean and stylish. The 4000D Airflow is more tuned to the enthusiast gamer crowd. Finally, the 4000X is for those seeking something that’s super flashy for an aesthetically impressive build. However, all three cases also come in a choice of black or white, giving you a total of six models to choose from.

Price and Availability

The 4000 series cases are out now, so expect stock to be showing up in all the big retailers with haste.