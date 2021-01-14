Corsair 5000 Series PC Cases Review – Which Would You Choose?

Why launch one PC case when you can launch three! That’s exactly what Corsair is doing today, and they’re coming out swinging with one of the most interesting and advanced cases to date. Now, the 5000 series keeps things surprisingly simple too, as they’re all the same case at their core, and offer pretty much all of the same features. However, you have three variations to choose from, the 5000D, the 5000D Airflow, and the 5000X.

Corsair 5000D

It seems unfair to call the 5000D the base model, as it’s still brimming with features. It has the classic Obsidian series look to it. With the monolithic front panel design and indirect airflow to help reduce system noise. You still get plenty of tempered glass and durable steel construction here though. There are two 120mm fans, but no RGB hardware on this model.

“The CORSAIR 5000D is a mid-tower ATX case that shows off your PC, and not its cables, with a minimalist solid steel front panel and dedicated ventilation channels. CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management keeps your cables out of sight, but easy to route with 25mm of cable routing depth. A wealth of flexible cooling options let you build your PC your way, including room to mount up to 10x 120mm fans or multiple 360mm radiators, and a motherboard tray with customizable side fan mounts. Two CORSAIR AirGuide fans offer directed airflow to your PC’s hottest components, while room for four storage drives and a modern front I/O panel, including a USB-C port, ensure your PC is ready for this upgrade, and the next.” – Corsair

Corsair 5000D Airflow

As the name would suggest, this is a much more open design, with the front panel swapped out for a large ventilated design. This is ideal for those who want a high-airflow build and will appeal to the heavy-duty overclockers out there. It still comes with 2 x 120 mm fans and doesn’t have RGB either. Of course, it’s not like Corsair doesn’t sell plenty of aftermarket RGB products anyway.

Overall though, you can see both the normal and the airflow model have the same core features as each other, as does the next one we will be taking a look at.

Key Features

keep cool with the space and flexibility to mount multiple 360mm radiators. High-Airflow Front Panel: An optimized steel front panel delivers massive airflow to your system for maximum

cooling. CORSAIR RapidRoute Cable Management System: Makes it simple and fast to route your major cables

through a single hidden channel, with an easy-access hinged door and a roomy 25mm of space behind the motherboard for all of your cables. Two Included 120mm Fans: CORSAIR AirGuide fans utilize anti-vortex vanes to concentrate airflow and

enhance cooling. Motherboard Tray with Customizable Fan Mounts: Side-mount up to 3x 120mm fans or up to a 360mm

radiator, enabling new flexible cooling options. Maximum Cooling Potential: A spacious interior fits up to 10x 120mm or 4x 140mm cooling fans, along with

multiple radiators including up to a 360mm in front or side and a 360mm push / pull in the roof. Modern Front Panel I/O: Puts your connections within easy reach, including a USB 3.1 Type-C Port, 2x USB 3.0

port, and a combination audio / microphone jack. All the Storage You Need: Fits up to 4x 2.5in SSDs and 2x 3.5in HDDs.

Tool-Free Tempered Glass Side Panel: Show off your high-profile components and RGB lighting.

Removable Front and Roof Panels: For easy installation and cleaning of your components.

Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB

Again, the core chassis is still the same here. You get the same interior design, mounts, shrouds, guards, etc. However, that’s where the similarities end. This case features four tempered glass panels, three Corsair SP RGB Elite 120mm fans, and the iCUE Lighting Node Core hub.

“The CORSAIR iCUE 5000X RGB is a mid-tower ATX case that shows off your PC, and not its cables, behind four stunning tempered glass panels. Easily route major cables through a single channel for clean builds with the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system and 25mm of routing depth. A wealth of flexible cooling options let you build your PC your way, including room to mount up to 10x 120mm fans or multiple 360mm radiators, and a motherboard tray with customizable side fan mounts. Three included 120mm SP RGB ELITE fans deliver enhanced cooling and vibrant lighting. Complete with room for four storage drives and a modern front I/O panel including a USB-C port, the 5000X RGB makes for a clean build that keeps its cool.” – Corsair

Price and Availability

All three models are going to be available at major retailers from today. Of course, with lockdowns and other issues, some retailers may be a little slower to get stock live than others, so be patient. The Corsair 5000D and the Corsair 5000D Airflow will each cost around $149/£149. The flagship Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB is a little more expensive at around $189.99. You can check the Corsair Cases Store on Amazon here.

